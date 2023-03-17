Bloober Team Releases 11 Minute of Gameplay for Layers of Fear - News

Developer Bloober Team have released a new video for the first-person, psychological-horror game, Layers of Fear, that features over 11 minutes of new gameplay footage.

"“Layers of Fear (2023) is a tribute to our fans," said Bloober Team. "The game has shaped the way in which we strive to make the best horror experiences possible, and we’re hopeful that our community will enjoy what we consider to be the series’ crowning work."

Layers of Fears is a first-person, psychological-horror game set in the early 20th century that explores the lives and tragedies of a madness-engulfed family and their slow descent into insanity. This is a journey heavily influenced by the many lenses of art, starting with Victorian painting and slowly unraveling into the worlds of music and film. This game builds on the foundations of the franchise’s previous entries and works as a reimagination of the overall narrative structure connecting them all. Layers of Fears will serve as a nexus where the revised stories of the original Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2 coalesce into a single unified experience that is expanded with the addition of new original chapters.

Horror Reimagined

A chronicle of the Layers of Fear franchise (Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2) enhanced with Unreal Engine 5’s improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system.

Story-Driven Exploration

Explore the environment to uncover the chilling tales of the Painter and the Actor and discover new, expanded plot lines that delve deeper into the fear.

Psychological Horror

Your world may change with the slightest of provocations, you must decide what is real.

Artistic Setting

The mansion and ocean liner are inspired by masterpiece paintings, architecture, cinema and décor from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Classical, Ominous Soundtrack and Art

Numerous pieces of original art and music flesh out the story and environment, including an original score composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski, conducted by George Strezov, and performed by the Sofia Session Orchestra.

Layers of Fear will launch for the PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in June.

