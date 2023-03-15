IO Interactive Opens New Studios in Istanbul - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

IO Interactive announced it has opened up a new studio in Istanbul, Turkey. This is the fourth studio for the developer.

"With a thriving tech and mobile development scene, we identified Istanbul as a region filled with talent that is furiously passionate, development-focused and technically creative," reads the announcement post from IO Interactive. "Istanbul is also a city rich in history, offering a strong cultural presence, historic architecture, astonishing Bosphorus views and vibrant and varied culture.

"Those elements made opening a studio in Istanbul a strong step forward for IOI’s pursuit of making impactful games on all platforms and for everyone, as well as establishing a foothold for AAA development in Türkiye."

We are excited to announce the opening of a new studio in Istanbul as part of our continued growth.



Full announcement: https://t.co/TMEcFDqUuw pic.twitter.com/bSdJeWMcml — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) March 15, 2023

IO Interactive was first formed in 1998 in Copenhagen, with a second studio opened up in Malmo, Sweden in 2019. The third studio is based in Barcelona and opened up in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles