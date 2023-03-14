Hogwarts Legacy Tops UK Charts, Outsells Lifetime Elden Ring Sales - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending March 11, 2023. Sales for the game fell 31 percent.

After five weeks Hogwarts Legacy has outsold lifetime sales of Elden Ring in the UK. This includes physical and digital sales.

Metroid Prime Remastered narrowly missed the top spot. It debuted in second place with sales 1,000 units below Hogwarts Legacy. Despite first releasing as a digital title a month ago, physical sales were enough to make it the fourth biggest Metroid launch of all time at retail. Physical sales were 45 percent lower than the original did in 2002.

Metroid Prime Remastered in its second week dropped two spots to fourth place as sales fell 79 percent week-on-week. The game initially released as a digital only title on the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games with the UK digital charts.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up from fifth to third place with sales up four percent, boosted by Nintendo's Mario day held on March 10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is up nine spots to 20th place with sales up 13 percent and Super Mario Odyssey climbed up 13 spots to 26th place with sales up 55 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metroid Prime Remastered God of War: Ragnarök Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Nintendo Switch Sports Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

