Meet Your Maker is a PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Day One Release - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Meet Your Maker will launch day one as part of the April 2023 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup.

View the day one release trailer below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

While there’s no better feeling than finally getting a game into the hands of players, Meet Your Maker‘s focus on user-generated content makes this release extra special for us.

This is a twisted playground where anyone can unleash their creativity, building and challenging each other with levels we could never have conceived. After the incredible showcase of imagination and skill we’ve seen from our playtesters, we’re beyond excited to see what the rest of the world can do.

If you’re looking for a few ideas to drive your personal approach to building or raiding on April 4, here are some player-inspired profiles to help light the fuse.

What kind of Builder are you?

Thinking about the experience you want to create for Raiders isn’t just a fun way to build in Meet Your Maker, it’s a key part of the game. Flex that dark creativity to create something memorable, and rack up accolades from Raiders that will feed your Outpost’s progression down the road.

The Maze Maker

Every Outpost in Meet Your Maker requires you build a clear path from its entrance to the Genmat at its core – but nothing says this path should be easy to navigate. Build like a Maze Maker and turn the layout of the Outpost itself into yet another enemy for players to contend with. Twisting hallways, verticality, multiple branching corridors, and trap-filled dead ends are all great ways to confound Raiders.

Along with well-placed traps, guards also play a big role in the Maze Maker’s arsenal. Personally record each of their patrol routes throughout your labyrinth for maximum effect. Then up the ante by equipping guards with Augments like Unleashed and let them break free of their patrol path to chase down Raiders until death.

The Trapper

Some of the most rewarding moments in Meet Your Maker happen when a Raider thinks they’ve eluded your clever trap setup only to realize they were being herded towards the real threat the entire time. The Trapper loves chaining traps together, thinking strategically to always stay one step ahead.

You can equip every trap with Mods to give you ultimate control over how (and when) they’re deployed. Traps can be modded to do everything from explode upon destruction, trigger more than once, or remain invisible until the Raider grabs the Genmat, creating a whole new funhouse to deal with on their way out.

The Visionary

Outposts are deadly by nature, but we’ve also seen Builders go all-in on aesthetics and immersion to incredible results. The Visionary’s goal is to build a lethal work of art, spending time to create an atmosphere with the perfect combination of architecture, props, decals, and color palettes intended to leave a Raider’s jaw on the floor.

On top of the main toolbox, the Base Game also comes with the Castle Siege Deco Pack to help you build dark dungeons and medieval fortresses. We’ll be adding a constant stream of themed Deco Packs like this to the game post-launch, all of which can be used on their own or combined in unique ways.

What kind of Raider are you?

As a Raider in Meet Your Maker, you’ll be taking on a series of one-of-a-kind Outposts all designed by players from around the world. Your goal is to get in, grab the Genmat, and escape with your life. There’s no right way to raid and what works best for you ultimately depends on the kind of player you are.

The Thinker

This is a one shot, one kill game, and taking a methodical approach is often your best bet. Peek around every corner, see how much intel you can pick up on a room before entering it, and attack with a plan. Think like a Builder as much as possible and break down an Outpost’s defenses one strategic step at a time.

The Speedrunner

If adrenaline and unexpected entertainment are your thing, you may be a Speedrunner. Try trading a meticulous approach for runs that are all about speedy reflexes and let your Grapple Hook launch you around every room. If you don’t even know what you’re going to do next, how can a Builder anticipate it?

The Completionist

You don’t just want to beat an Outpost, you want to gut it and send the Builder back to the drawing board. Completionists aren’t just there for the Genmat, but everything else too. Clear every room, break every trap, kill every guard to collect loot, and find the legacy item before making your escape.

And don’t forget, whether you’re building or raiding, it’s always more fun with a friend. Builders can team up to divide the work and collaborate on the ultimate deathtrap, and Raiders can bring a friend into the fray for some wild action when a stubborn Outpost just refuses to fall.

We set out to create something new and different with Meet Your Maker and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the support we’ve received along the way. We hope you have as much fun building in the wasteland as we have.

Meet Your Maker will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

