Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Debuts on the Japanese Charts, PS5 Sells 78K, NS Sells 67K

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 62,581 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 5, 2023.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 30,132 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 17,699 units.

Rune Factory 3 Special (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 16,627 units.

Metroid Prime Remastered (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 7,960 units.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) is in third place with sales of 24,592 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) is in sxith place with sales of 14,766. Octopath Traveler II (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 14,085 units, Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) is in eighth place with sales of 13,449 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 10,295 units.

Seven of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 5 and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 78,412 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 66,525 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,655 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 848 units, and the 3DS sold 66 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 62,581 (251,612) [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 30,132 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 24,592 (4,908,398) [PS4] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 17,699 (New) [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous, 03/02/23) – 16,627 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,766 (3,918,766) [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 14,085 (68,080) [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 13,449 (139,535) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,295 (5,183,660) [NSW] Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo, 03/03/23) – 7,960 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 60,403 (2,638,017) Switch OLED Model – 45,752 (3,997,806) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 18,009 (419,095) Switch – 11,463 (19,208,969) Switch Lite – 9,310 (5,232,941) PlayStation 4 – 1,655 (7,857,826) Xbox Series X – 708 (179,709) Xbox Series S – 140 (250,441) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 66 (1,190,758)

