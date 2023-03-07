The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Launches April 18 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 181 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Digital Sun announced the action RPG, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 18 for $29.99.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is an action RPG that takes place in the League of Legends universe. In the kingdom of Demacia, the Mageseekers hold the power to oppress magic-using citizens in the name of public order–by inducting and indoctrinating them, locking them away, or driving them into hiding.

Play as Sylas, a spell-stealing mage who has just broken free of his unjust captivity at the Mageseekers’ hands. Wielding the chains that once bound you, you must liberate your homeland from tyranny, one Mageseeker at a time.

It’s time to unshackle the magic.

Command the Magic

Magic is everywhere, including on the battlefield. From searing flames to deadly ice, master a variety of spells and customize your unique play style. Brandish your chains and use your enemies’ magic against them, or bash them with your fists–the choice is yours.

Raise a Rebellion

Demacia is ripe for a revolution, but can you rise to the challenge of leading it? It’s up to you to find mages across the land and recruit them to your cause. Harness the power of your growing army to upgrade your base and unlock unique abilities.

Forge Your Legacy

You see the Mageseekers for the criminals they are, but not everyone is ready for the truth. Battle formidable foes and align with unforgettable allies, both new and old. Only you can uncover the buried secrets of Demacia’s past, and use them to change the course of its future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles