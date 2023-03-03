Capcom Spotlight Set for March 9 - Features Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, and More - News

Capcom has announced it will host the Capcom Spotlight on Thursday, March 9 at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET with a pre-show starting at 2:10 pm PT / 5:10 pm ET.

Capcom will be sharing updates on its upcoming releases including the remake of Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

You will be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok.

