The Coalition Hiring for Next Gears of War Game - News

A new job listing that was posted this week for the first-party Xbox studio, The Coalition, has confirmed the studio is developing the next Gears of War game.

The job listing has a title of 'Senior Gameplay Designer– Gears of War – The Coalition.'

"The Coalition is a Microsoft first-party development studio located in Vancouver, Canada," reads the job listing. "We are the official home of the Gears of War franchise, and our objective is to forge the future of the IP and push the limits of Microsoft’s entertainment platforms and devices.

"Our team is comprised of deep creative and technical talent from across our industry and beyond, working cohesively to delight our fan base and pass expectations of what is possible. As a studio, we lead from our values and work together to promote respect and inclusion, a growth mindset, G.R.I.T (Guts, Resourcefulness, Initiative & Tenacity), all while putting our team first! Join us and let’s go far together!"

There was a rumor last month from reporter Jeff Grubb saying The Coalition had cancelled two projects and is now fully focused on Gears of War 6.

The Coalition has been the lead developer on the Gears of War franchise since 2015 when it released Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. The studio has also released Gears of War 4 in 2016 and Gears 5 in 2019. It most recently released the Unreal Engine 5 demo The Matrix Awakens in 2021.

The Gears of War franchise has sold over 41 million units worldwide as of August 2019.

