Mugen Souls Arrives April 27 for Switch - News

/ 100 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Publisher eastasiasoft announced Mugen Souls will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 27. A physical version will be available on Play-Asia on the same day.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bring the universe to its knees and look cute doing it in this cult classic JRPG!

Join Chou-Chou on her mission to conquer the universe and its seven worlds! In this anime-style JRPG, you’ll take command of trusty companion Altis, loyal peon Ryuto and more, as Chou-Chou turns the heroes and demon lords of each world into her personal servants and thus frees the universe of conflict under her ultimate control. But will it all go as planned?

Mugen Souls features turn-based combat on a free-roaming battle map, party and skill customization, expansive worlds to explore, and plenty of that 'moe' aesthetic fans adore! Destroy crystals on the battlefield to activate Hyper Mode, execute combos and use Moe Kill techniques to enslave enemies, transforming them into items by exploiting their weaknesses. Create a unique cast of minions by customizing body parts, facial expressions, job classes, and more!

This updated version of Mugen Souls includes all prior extras while faithfully adapting the content of the Japanese original, making it the definitive way to experience this cult classic JRPG!

Key Features:

Explore seven vibrant worlds and conquer the universe!

Fight monsters on free-roaming battle maps and make them your servants.

Execute spectacular combos with your allies!

Create unique characters by customizing body parts, faces and job classes.

Enjoy “moe” aesthetics and over-the-top anime style!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles