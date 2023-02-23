Street Fighter 6 Adds Zangief, Lily, and Cammy as Playable Fighters - News

/ 84 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Capcom has announced three new playable fighters for Street Fighter 6 - Zangief, Lily, and Cammy.

View the gameplay trailer for the three new playable fighters below:

Read details on the three new playable fighters below:

Zangief – Rumbling his way onto the scene is the immense Zangief, an original World Warrior who loves to show off for the crowd at Barmaley Steelworks. A professional wrestler by trade, Zangief keeps hold of his trademark throws like the Screw Piledriver and Siberian Express, picking up new moves like the counter throw Tundra Storm. His Level 2 Super Art Cyclone Lariat and Level 3 Super Art Bolshoi Storm Buster are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

– Rumbling his way onto the scene is the immense Zangief, an original World Warrior who loves to show off for the crowd at Barmaley Steelworks. A professional wrestler by trade, Zangief keeps hold of his trademark throws like the Screw Piledriver and Siberian Express, picking up new moves like the counter throw Tundra Storm. His Level 2 Super Art Cyclone Lariat and Level 3 Super Art Bolshoi Storm Buster are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Lily – A new addition to the roster, Lily will seem familiar to some as she is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, the same tribe as the iconic T. Hawk who was first seen in Super Street Fighter II. Small but mighty, Lily speaks with the spirits of nature at her home in the vibrant Thunderfoot Settlement and defeats enemies with her ferocious Condor Dive, Condor Spire, and Tomahawk Buster. Condor Wind will grant one Windclad stock, which powers up each of the aforementioned moves. Lily wields her war clubs to barrage opponents in her Level 1 Super Art Breezing Hawk and slams her enemies to the ground with her Level 3 Super Art Raging Typhoon.

– A new addition to the roster, Lily will seem familiar to some as she is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, the same tribe as the iconic T. Hawk who was first seen in Super Street Fighter II. Small but mighty, Lily speaks with the spirits of nature at her home in the vibrant Thunderfoot Settlement and defeats enemies with her ferocious Condor Dive, Condor Spire, and Tomahawk Buster. Condor Wind will grant one Windclad stock, which powers up each of the aforementioned moves. Lily wields her war clubs to barrage opponents in her Level 1 Super Art Breezing Hawk and slams her enemies to the ground with her Level 3 Super Art Raging Typhoon. Cammy – First appearing in Super Street Fighter II, the cat-loving Cammy returns with her beloved arsenal of high-powered attacks, including Spiral Arrow, Cannon Spike, and Hooligan Combination. The Heavy version of each of those three moves has been enhanced to allow for a delay which results in altered properties for some big damage. Visit King Street, Cammy’s foggy, industrial stage, and perform deadly Super Art moves like the Killer Bee Spin and Delta Red Assault to send opponents to their knees and get the crowd buzzing.

Street Fighter 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam on June 2, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles