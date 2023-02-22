Ori Director: Next Game for Moon Studios is a 'Make-or-Break Moment' - News

Moon Studios CEO and Creative Director Thomas Mahler at the studio via Twitter stated the next game for the developer will be a "make-or-break moment" as the team is trying to "revolutionize the ARPG genre."

"Our next project is going to be a make-or-break moment for Moon," said Mahler.

"Either we manage to revolutionize the ARPG genre or we'll slowly fade away into the distance. While that should be scary, I LOVE the challenge! Diablo, PoE, etc.: We're coming for you, may the best one win!"

He added the games industry is driven by hits and if one game doesn't perform the team might not get another chance.

"If we make a great product, people buy it and we get to make more," he said. "If our product doesn't perform, chances are we're not gonna get another shot. So you can either play it safe or swing for the fences!"

Moon Studios is best known for developing Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The studios is currently working on its next project.

Mahler earlier this month described Ori as its Mario, while its next game will be the studio's Zelda.

"Ori was our Mario, this is our Zelda," said Mahler at the time. "That was my thought when I first started prototyping our new project back in 2015. We then committed to Wisps, which allowed us to give this project more time in the oven so that we'd then be able to turn it into a full-blown ARPG."

