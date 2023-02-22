El Paso, Elsewhere Launches This Fall for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 129 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Strange Scaffold announced El Paso, Elsewhere will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this Fall.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a moody trailer filmed within the growing extradimensional void beneath a motel in El Paso, Texas, watch as our hero, James Savage, confronts threats both past and present. Dealing death to classic monsters from folklore and fiction, players will visit otherworldly venues ranging from burning Victorian manors to claustrophobic meat lockers. Despite an injured body and a broken heart, Savage limps towards his “one-way trip,” with breathless players in tow.

After learning that his ex-girlfriend, Draculae, the lord of vampires, is conducting a ritual that will destroy the world, Savage returns to his hometown of El Paso, Texas to kill the monster he loved. In a mind-bending neo-noir shooter, players will plunge 50 floors beneath a haunted motel in search of the vampiress before she has a chance to alter the universe as we know it.

Diving across environments in a reality-defying, dimension-shifting void, players will have to use every weapon at their disposal to slaughter the monsters guarding Draculae—and it’s up to you to figure out which weapons work best in each unique scenario if you’re going to save humanity.

Fueled by pills that keep the pain away, use dual pistols, shotguns, uzis, stakes and more to kill your way through the seemingly-endless motel. Your final advantage against these creatures is Bullet Time, which can be activated by itself or by diving with whatever weapon you have poised to fire. Through exquisitely designed flashbacks and stylish monologues from Savage, players will learn what led Savage to split from his ex, as well as how, and why, he was drawn back.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles