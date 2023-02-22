Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family launches in 6 New Countries - News

/ 507 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft officially launched the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan in Ireland and Colombia in September 2022.

The higher tier of Xbox Game Pass has now been expanded to six new countries - Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.

The Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan enables up to five friends and family members living in the same country to share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits.

You will be able to play games at the same time on multiple devices and even play the same game at the same time. Each member will have access to the complete Game Pass library on console, PC, and cloud.

Read details on Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan below:

The people you share your membership with must reside in the same country as you.

Joining this plan will convert the time remaining on your membership to time in the new plan, based upon the monetary value of the old membership. For example, a full month of Ultimate will be converted to 18 days of membership for this plan. This way you won’t lose any of the remaining value on your existing subscription. Conversion is final, and users must wait for their new membership to expire before returning to a previous membership.

Conversion is not available for invited group members. Before joining a group, a group member can cancel their existing subscription or wait for it to expire. If they do not have a Microsoft account, invited friends and family will have to create a new Microsoft account and sign in with it to participate.

Members with Xbox All Access (in supported countries) won’t be able to participate in this plan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles