Headup Games Acquires Studio Fizbin - News

Headup Games, a subsidiary of Thunderful, announced it has acquired developer Studio Fizbin.

Studio Fizbin was founded in 2011 and would be best know for developing The Inner World series, Say No More!, and Minute of Islands. The studio is currently developing roguelike action game codenamed Project Kokidon.

"Studio Fizbin represents the first studio where we have moved from a publishing relationship to acquisition, thanks to our strong partnership with them," said Thunderful Games Chief Games Officer Agostino Simonetta.

"Adding to Thunderful’s roster of studios with acquisitions is an important part of our business strategy when it comes to our IP-building pillar. With Studio Fizbin joining the likes of Coatsink, JUMPSHIP, Early Morning Studio and our talent behind the SteamWorld series, we now have eleven studios that we are supporting to unleash their creative vision and build strong IP."

We’ve got some news for you in our bio ✨ pic.twitter.com/wSa4H0B01s — Studio Fizbin (@studiofizbin) February 22, 2023

Studio Fizbin Co-Founder and CEO Alexander Pieper added, "We are incredibly hyped to be joining Thunderful and elevating our long-standing relationship to the next level. Becoming part of a bigger organization like this is a real benefit to our studio in terms of the support and infrastructure Thunderful offers. We have their full backing to follow our creative vision and this allows us to focus on making Project Kokidon and our future games the best we’ve ever shipped."

Headup Games CEO Dieter Schoeller stated, "The partnership between Studio Fizbin and Headup goes back to the very early starting days of the studio, thus making the acquisition the logical step in the successful history of Studio Fizbin. They’ve already produced a number of beautiful, funny, smart and moving games and with two office locations in Germany, one of them right in the centre of Germany’s capital, Berlin, the team of 20 will further increase Thunderful’s potential and opportunities in one of the most thriving and active markets and development scenes on the continent."

