Xbox Game Pass Adds Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Soul Hackers 2, F1 22, and Merge & Blade

posted 36 minutes ago

Microsoft has announced four more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Merge & Blade, Soul Hackers 2, F1 22, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 21

Available on day one with Game Pass: In a mad and sublime utopian world, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment, and upgrade your equipment to fulfill your mission.

Coming Soon

Merge & Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28

Experience an addictive fantasy puzzler and a massive auto-battler in the world’s first puzzle auto-battler game! Engage in large-scale battles with monsters with your own squad using merge mechanics. Only your brain can save the world!

Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28

Explore a supernatural RPG with stylish summoners and dark dangers lurking under cyberpunk Japan. Join Ringo and her companions to solve the mystery behind an imminent apocalypse in Soul Hackers 2. Strengthen the bonds with your teammates and dive deeper into their soul, reliving their last adventures and discovering the truth of their stories and yours.

F1 22 (Console and PC) EA Play – March 2

PC Game Pass & Ultimate members can get behind the wheel on March 2 as F1 22 joins The Play List with EA Play. Get to grips with the fastest motorsport around. Take your seat in the 2022 season cars, test your skills around Miami International Autodrome, and get a taste of the glitz and glamor in F1 Life.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 3

Available on day one with Game Pass: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

Game Updates

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand – February 23

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand beckons all to experience the expansive beauty that the country has to offer, reproduced in stunning photo-realistic quality including 62 handcrafted points of interest and 10 new missions to bask in the majesty of New Zealand’s diverse landscapes from above. Available for free to all owners and Game Pass members. The sky is calling!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Apex Legends: Supercharge Revelry Pack – Available now

Join the Apex Games ready for battle with the Supercharge Revelry Pack, available with your EA Play membership until March 14, 2023.

MultiVersus: MVP Pack – Drop 3 – Available now

The MultiVersus MVP Pack is a free in-game bundle only available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Enjoy a new variant, ringout effect, and a banner on us with each pack to further up your game!

Leaving February 28

There’s still time to pick up where you left off or earn some extra Achievements in the following games leaving soon. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on games available in the Game Pass library before they go!

Alien: Isolation (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Crown Trick (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Madden NFL 21 (Console and PC) EA Play

(Console and PC) EA Play Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC)

