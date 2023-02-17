Sega to Increase Employees' Salary on July 1st - News

Sega announced it plans to increase the average monthly salary of current employees by approximately 30 percent on July 1, 2023. Sega says that on an annual salary basis, the average increase would be about 15 percent.

To achieve this Sega will be "raising the base salary and increasing the ratio of base salary within annual salary by incorporating part of bonuses."

The starting salary for university graduates will increase 35 percent, from ¥222,000 ($1,652) to ¥300,000 ($2,233), due to this revision.

Sega says the reason it is revising its "compensation system" is "in order to further stabilize employee income and create a more comfortable working environment, as well as to further strengthen its global competitiveness."

The company plans to "continue to invest in human resource education, including not only the development of a compensation system that treats employees according to their roles and contributions, but also the expansion of measures to support working styles for each and every employee to live their own lives, as well as the implementation of training at the 'SEGA SAMMY College', a college within a company and language training throughout the Group."

