God of War Ragnarök Trial Now Available for PlayStation Plus Premium Members - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the game trial of God of War Ragnarök for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

The game trial lets PlayStation Plus Premium members play three hours of the full game of God of War Ragnarök on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The game sold 5.1 million units in its launch week in November 2022 and has since gone on to sell over 11 million units as of February 1.

God of War Ragnarök released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide on November 9, 2022.

