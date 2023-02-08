Level-5 Announces DECAPOLICE for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Level-5 has announced DECAPOLICE for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will launch later this year.

DECASIM, a virtual world created from a perfect copy of reality.

More than just a simulation, it’s a complete copy of a real city, a forbidden place where memories of every past crime lie dormant.

"Clues" found in DECASIM can help unravel the riddles of the real world.

