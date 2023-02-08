Drifting Sim Game DRIFTCE Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer ECC Games have announced drifting simulation game, DRIFTCE, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will launch this Spring.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

DRIFTCE is the definitive drifting simulation videogame, featuring gameplay elements from Car Mechanic Simulator: the player tunes the car in his garage and then compete in drifting challenges on licensed drift circuits.

Take the car to your garage, where you can make major modifications to it. Customizing the car, swapping various parts, and performing crucial changes tangibly affects car’s performances and behaviors on the track. Replace engine, suspension, and exhaust parts yourself to achieve the right performance for your driving style! Create a one of a kind car with visual tuning – change body kits, paint color, and decals.

A simulative experience, carefully recreated to deliver the same feeling real drifters get. A fully immersive drifting simulation—with real licensed cars and tracks—featuring different drifting styles: power drift, handbrake, and clutch kick.

Car Tuning

By clicking on a stock car, the player will be able to modify the car to fit the motorsport requirements performing crucial changes to the car and giving an opportunity to further customize the car. At this point, the player also receives an appropriate message discussing the importance of road safety. After this process some crucial car parts are altered, overall car weight is reduced and the roll cage is automatically installed. The player’s task is to choose the engine and other required components.

The game consists of a very advanced and diverse system enabling players to disassembly or even swap various car parts, such as engine parts or suspension parts. This module allows players to affect the car’s performance and behavior by changing or tweaking car parts. For example—swapping turbine or installing a bigger one may result in power boost. Each change may affect car’s performance. To check it player can use the Dyno module (available in the player’s garage). Dyno module will guide players through tuning their cars, suggesting or highlighting essential car parts. The Dyno module will give hints to the player on how to tune his car to reach any of listed Tuning Stages. To encourage players to tune their cars, certain challenges (Time Attack, Solo Run, or Gymkhanas) may be locked behind Tuning Stage requirements.

The game contains over 1900 different car parts, all available in the in-game store.

Content List

Game Modes

Single-Player Career Quick Race Sandbox Free Ride Solo Run Time Attack Gymkhana

Multiplayer Free Ride Free For All (Event) Sprint (Event) Laps (Event) Tandems (Event)

Other Functionalities Garage mode (with over 1800

selectable parts) Garage challenges Tuning mode in the Dyno module Paintbooth



Steering Wheel Support

Fanatec

Thrustmaster

Logitech

Cars

Toyota AE86

Mazda MX5

Nissan Silvia (S15)

Subaru BRZ

Mazda RX8

BMW E46 M3

Ford Mustang

BMW E30 M3

Nissan 350Z

Mazda RX7

BMW E92 M3

Nissan 180SX (S13)

BMW E36 M3

Tracks

EBISU Driftland

EBISU School

EBISU Minami

EBISU North

EBISU Touge

EBISU West

EBISU East

Koszalin

Stadium ver.1

Stadium ver.2

Multistorey parking

Training Track 1

Training Track 2

Mount Haruna

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles