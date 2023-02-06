EA Motive: 'We'd be Interested in Continuing Our Work on the Dead Space Franchise' - News

Developer EA Motive Studios released the remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, Dead Space, last month and in a new Reddit AMA revealed the team is interested in continuing to work on the Dead Space franchise.

"We've said both internally and externally that we'd be interested in continuing our work on the Dead Space franchise," the developer wrote. "Our Core group is passionate about the brand and we need to discuss what's the right next step for us.

"There's numerous factors that need to be taken into account at a studio and company level but first, the team will take a well deserved vacation before determining what's next. We have an amazing team at Motive that has started working on Iron Man and you you can rest assured that it's in great hands!

"That's so kind of you! But I did have an incredibly solid foundation of story and characters to work from. The original Dead Space writers did an amazing job."

EA Motive is also working on a single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game. It was announced to be in pre-production in September 2022. It is the first of "several new games" in a collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts.

Dead Space is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

