Deceive Inc. Arrives March 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Tripwire Presents and developer Sweet Bandits Studio announced Deceive Inc. will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 21.

An open beta of the game will start on March 10 and have full cross-play support.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to DECEIVE INC., a private corporation with complete monopoly over the international espionage market. You can disguise yourself as anyone you meet in an instant, have access to state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of and possess skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous.

But your are not alone. Rival spies are after the same objective and every single one of them is as skilled, cunning and well-equipped as you are.

Blend in, grab the objective and break out. In the end, only one spy can complete the mission and get the paycheck. Company policy.

Meet the Spies

Find your playstyle with a roster of diverse agents each with their own unique weapon and skillset. From world-renowned burglars to up-and-coming espionage sensations, DECEIVE INC. prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer.

Choose the Tools

Create your loadouts from a plethora of highly versatile gadgets. With agent’s favorites like the Inflatable mat, holo-mimic and bullet proof umbrella, our world-class R&D department got you covered. Literally.

Dress for the Occasion

Every DECEIVE INC. agent is outfitted with a high-tech holographic watch allowing you to disguise yourself as guests, staff members or even security guards to gain access to restricted areas without arousing suspicion. Guaranteed to keep you hidden as long as you don’t shoot… or get shot.

Visit Exotic Locales

Infiltrate sprawling locations filled with people to suspect, electronics to hack, restricted areas to trespass in and windows to jump from. How you get inside the vault and steal the objective is entirely up to you… and all the rival spies who will stop at nothing to beat you to it. No pressure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles