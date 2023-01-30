Fire Emblem Engage Tops the French Charts, God of War: Ragnarök Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Fire Emblem Engage (NS) has debuted in first place on French charts for week 3, 2023, according to SELL. The Divine edition debuted in third place.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) dropped one spot to second place. Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) is down from third to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War: Ragnarök Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23 Forza Horizon 5

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) One Piece Odyssey Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Fire Emblem Engage Fire Emblem Engage Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Football Manager 2023 Farming Simulator 22 Football Manager 2022

