Neil Druckmann: Naughty Dog Has 'Moved On' From Uncharted - News

/ 506 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann in an interview with Buzzfeed has stated the studio has moved on from the Uncharted series and could do the same with The Last of Us in the future.

"Beyond that, I know there's a bunch of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not," said Druckmann.

"All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we're very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony — which means Sony funds our games, supports us, and we're owned by Sony. They have supported us every step of the way to follow our passions — meaning that just because something is successful, people think there's all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That's not the case.

"For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we're able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we're done. We're moving on.

"Likewise, with The Last of Us, it's up to us whether we want to continue it or not. Our process is the same thing we did when we did Part 2, which is if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love — just like the first and second game did — then we will tell that story. If we can't come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end."

Naughty Dog earlier this month announced The Last of Us series has sold over 37 million units worldwide. The studio is also developing a The Last of Us multiplayer game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles