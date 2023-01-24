Empire of the Ants Launches in 2024 for Consoles and PC - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microids and developer Tower Five announced Empire of the Ants will launch for consoles and PC via Steam in 2024. Specific consoles were not revealed, however, a page is live on the PlayStation Store.

Read details on the game below:

Based on Bernard Werber’s best-seller, Empire of the Ants will offer a strategic experience close to the iconic books saga.

Experience immersive adventures and defend your lands through tactical and strategic battles in a microscopic world of epic proportions.

Exploration, strategy, combat skills, but most of all, the local wildlife alliance will be necessary in order to emerge victorious from the many challenges that await you.

Take part in the exodus of a doomed and lost colony

Play as the Ant Savior, whose mission is to lead its “people” and rebuild a home, protect them, make them prosper and conquer new territories through different seasons.

Take Part in Epic Adventure

Endorse the role of a brave ant, with a 3rd person view and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration.

A 3D Real-Time Strategic Game with Progressive Difficulty

The game promises an intuitive experience for newcomers, with the presence of tutorials to learn the fundamentals of a real-time strategy game. The game will also offer a scalable difficulty and adaptable experience for veteran players who will discover new game mechanics as well as advanced strategies and combat skills.

Explore Gorgeous Environments and Meet the Local Wildlife

The game will feature a photo-realistic forest to explore. Meet, encounter and interact with other ants as well as forest dwellers through your adventure.

Photo-Realistic

Unreal Engine 5 allows to push the boundaries of the photo-realistic effect on the plants and wildlife.

Narrative Based on the Season’s Rhythm

The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons, to which environments and gameplay mechanics will adapt.

Diversity of Contrast and Adaptation

The game maps will evolve depending on the time of day (day, night, dawn, and twilight).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles