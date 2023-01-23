Spy Bros.: Pipi & Bibi's DX Launches February 14 for Switch and PC - News

/ 85 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Developer RAWRLAB Games announced Spy Bros.: Pipi & Bibi's DX will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 14. It is a remake of the 1991 arcade game Pipi's & Bibi's.

Read details on the game below:

Is there such a thing as nostalgia for unknown games? Pipi & Bibi’s was a fun but unknown game. Few arcades dared to license it because of its erotic motif and high difficulty.

This remaster is being directed by Pablo Navarro, CEO and programmer at RAWRLAB Games. It will include many improvements over the original game to make it more fun for fans of the original who want to relive their memories, and for those looking to try out this classic game first-hand.

Pipi & Bibi’s (also known as Whoopee in Japan) is an arcade video game developed and published by TOAPLAN in 1991. This game did not reach the fame of other TOAPLAN creations (such as Truxton, Zero Wing, or Snow Bros.), probably because of its erotic motifs, which caused many arcades to refuse to buy and exhibit this game in their shops.

Spy Bros.: Pipi & Bibi’s DXis an single-screen action-platforming game reminiscent of Snow Bros. and others of that time, where the players assume the role of Pipi and Bibi: two spies entering and bombing a series of six buildings protected by guards, scientists, divers, mob bosses, humanoid cats and other wacky individuals… and leaving the buildings just in time before they collapse from the explosions!

Unlike other recent re-releases of video games, this remaster does not include HD graphics, sound, or music enhancements. Instead, it aims to delight the retro gaming community with aesthetics and game mechanics faithful to the original video game, albeit with some improvements in game design and extra content.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles