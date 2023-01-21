Phil Spencer in Email to Xbox Employees: Layoffs Were 'Painful' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an email sent to Xbox employees said the layoffs at Microsoft have been "painful" and it has been a "challenging moment in our business."

"This has been a difficult week across Microsoft, and here, inside our teams," said Spencer in the email to Xbox employees that was shared with Kotaku. "Now that many of the 1:1 and team conversations have happened, I want to take a moment to reiterate the message that you heard from your leaders.

"This is a challenging moment in our business, and this week’s actions were painful choices. The Gaming Leadership Team had to make decisions that we felt set us up for the long-term success of our products and business, but the individual results of those decisions are real. I know that hurts. Thank you for supporting our colleagues as they process these changes.

"Over the coming weeks we will have many opportunities to connect and answer your questions, including the Monthly Gaming Update next week for teams who attend that meeting, and I am in close contact with teams at ZeniMax to provide support. The GLT and I are committed to being as transparent as we can. Moving forward with ambiguity is challenging, but I am confident that together, we will get through this difficult moment in time.

"Xbox has a long history of success thanks to the work you do in service of players, creators, and each other. Your work is so deeply appreciated and valued in these times of change and is integral to our business momentum. I am confident in our future and proud to be part of this team, but also conscious that this is a challenging time and I want to thank you for everything you do here."

Microsoft earlier this week announced it plans to lay off 10,000 employees, which is a bit under five percent of its 220,000 workforce. The layoffs will take place by the end of its current fiscal quarter that ends on March 31, 2023.

