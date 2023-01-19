Fashion Police Squad Headed to All Major Consoles on February 2 - News

Publisher No More Robots and developer Mopeful Games announced Fashion Police Squad will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 2.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Calling all officers! I’ve got a Fashion Crime in Progress and I’m mobilizing all Fashion Police Squad members. Grab your Belt of Justice and your Tailormade Sewing Machine, we’ve got some Fashion Justice to dispense!

Fashion Police Squad is a humorous retro first-person shooter where you fight against fashion crime using attire enhancing weaponry. Clean the streets of socks in sandals as Sergeant Des, and experience a single-player story full of fabulous characters, dazzling encounters, and fierce runway shows!

Key Features:

Pit yourself against all kinds of Fashion Crimes, from saggy pants to neon brights.

Utilize a specialized weapons arsenal, including weaponized Sock Gnomes.

Jump, climb and swing your way around Trendopolis to uncover its secrets.

Fight against the biggest, baddest bosses in the fashion industry.

Solve the mystery of the resurgence of Fashion Crime and take out the villains at the top.

A Fresh Weapon Switching Mechanic

Each fashion crime has a fashion solution, and you’ll need to choose between your weapons carefully to fix each fashion faux pas! Each enemy needs something, be it a splash of color or all the seams taken in, so you’ll need to switch to and use the right weapons for the right situations! Picking the wrong weapon will do nothing to your enemies, so time to choose wisely!

