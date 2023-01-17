Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and FIFA 23 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in 2022 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on the European charts. God of War Ragnarök was number two in the US and Canada and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came in second in Europe.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the US and Canada PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Fall Guys topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada and Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 came in second in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 God of War Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 3 NBA 2K23 God of War Ragnarök 4 ELDEN RING ELDEN RING 5 Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Grand Theft Auto V GRAN TURISMO 7 7 FIFA 23 Cyberpunk 2077 8 Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West 9 GRAN TURISMO 7 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 10 Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2 11 MLB The Show 22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 12 Cyberpunk 2077 Among Us 13 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga NBA 2K23 14 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales F1 22 15 NBA 2K22 It Takes Two 16 WWE 2K22 Stray 17 Gotham Knights FIFA 22 18 Sifu Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 19 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sifu 20 Stray FAR CRY 6

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 4 ELDEN RING Minecraft 5 NBA 2K23 FIFA 22 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 NBA 2K22 Among Us 8 Madden NFL 23 The Last of Us Part II 9 God of War Ragnarök ELDEN RING 10 FIFA 23 The Forest 11 MLB The Show 22 Need for Speed Heat 12 The Last of Us Part II The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 13 Horizon Forbidden West The Crew 2 14 Batman: Arkham Knight NBA 2K22 15 Gang Beasts God of War Ragnarök 16 Need for Speed Heat A Way Out 17 WWE 2K22 Gang Beasts 18 Dying Light 2 F1 22 19 Among Us GRAN TURISMO 7 20 The Forest Horizon Forbidden West

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Creed: Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR 6 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Swordsman VR 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 8 GORN Batman: Arkham VR 9 Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine 10 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fall Guys Fall Guys 2 Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 3 Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 Fortnite 4 MultiVersus MultiVersus 5 Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2 6 Apex Legends Rocket League 7 Rocket League eFootball 2023 8 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Apex Legends 9 Rec Room Rumbleverse 10 Rumbleverse Rec Room

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

