Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Developer Commentary Video Released

Koei Tecmo has released a developer commentary video that is nearly eight minutes in length for Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse. It features the producer of the remake Yutaka Fukaya and the original version's director Makoto Shibata.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse takes place on a Rogetsu Isle in southern Japan, a decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at a moonlight festival. When two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the haunted island to solve the mystery of their friends’ deaths and their hazy memories, while encountering the frightening spirits that inhabit the land.

Along the way, they will enter the Haibara Infirmary. This old hospital is now in ruins, but is the site where Dr. Haibara’s trials to cure “Moonlight Syndrome” eventually turned deadly. The girls will also return to Rogetsu Hall, a sanatorium built for the treatment of “Moonlight Syndrome.” It’s a hotel-like building attached to Haibara Infirmary where only “special guests” can be admitted. Locals refer to Haibara Infirmary as the “old building” and Rogetsu Hall as the “new building.”

Other important locations to explore include the Cape Tsukiyomi Lighthouse and the Yomotsuki Residence. The closest point to the moon on the island, the lighthouse has special meaning for the residents who worship the moon. An ancient shrine has been relocated to the top of the lighthouse. Meanwhile, the Yomotsuki Residence is the birthplace of one of the missing girls, Ruka Minazuki, and visiting this house brings back a flood of important memories. It’s also the home of Ruka’s father, the venerable mask-maker named Soya Yomotsuki. Soya is obsessed with perfecting the “Mask of the Lunar Eclipse” and has been accused by Ruka’s mother, Sayaka Minazuki, of playing a part in Ruka’s disappearance! To reveal the truth behind their disappearance and the shocking deaths, Ruka and friends will need to fight off ghostly spirits and a wanted murderer on their quest to uncover the secrets of their lost memories.

Alongside the standard version of the game, Koei Tecmo will also release a special Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse OP. Available digitally, this unique edition of the game includes the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set, and a digital art book (original soundtrack included).

In addition, anyone who purchases the digital copy of the game by March 22, 2023 will have the ability to download the early purchase bonus: Ruka Exclusive Costume “Marie Rose Outfit” from the Dead or Alive series. Fans who preorder the game by the release date will also receive a variety of costumes, including the Ruka Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (white/red), the Misaki Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black / scarlet), the Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black / blue), and the Ruka Misaki, and Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat.” There will even be a special save bonus costume for fans who have already played Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. Play Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse on the same device that has saved data from Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water saved to receive the Save Data Bonus, the “Camera Obscura Hat”.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 9, 2023 worldwide.

