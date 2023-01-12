UK Report: 71% of PS5 Users Say It is Their Main Console, 49% for Switch, and 48% for Xbox Series X - News

A report from Ampere Analysis asking UK owners of each console that use said console the most reveals that more owners of the PS5 use it as their main console than owners of other consoles.

71 percent of PlayStation 5 owners in the UK say it is the console they game on the most. The PlayStation 4 comes in second with 54 percent. 43 percent of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition owners say it is the console they game on the most and 39 percent of PlayStation 4 Pro owners.

49 percent of Xbox One and Xbox One S owners say they use it more than any other console, while it is 48 percent for Xbox Series X owners, 38 percent of Xbox One X owners, and 35 percent for Xbox Series S owners.

49 percent of Nintendo Switch owners use it more than other consoles they own.

Here are the owners of each console who indicate they use that console the most in the UK in 2022 (followed by 2021 percent and percent change):

PlayStation 5 - 71% (59% / +12%)

PlayStation 4 - 54% (64% / -10%)

Xbox One/One S - 49% (50% / -1%)

Nintendo Switch - 49% (40% / +9%)

Xbox Series X - 48% (39% / +9%)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 43% (45% / -2%)

PlayStation 4 Pro - 39% (47% / -8%)

Xbox One X - 38% (37% / +1%)

Xbox Series S - 35% (28% / +7%)

