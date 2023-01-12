UK Report: 71% of PS5 Users Say It is Their Main Console, 49% for Switch, and 48% for Xbox Series X - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 553 Views
A report from Ampere Analysis asking UK owners of each console that use said console the most reveals that more owners of the PS5 use it as their main console than owners of other consoles.
71 percent of PlayStation 5 owners in the UK say it is the console they game on the most. The PlayStation 4 comes in second with 54 percent. 43 percent of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition owners say it is the console they game on the most and 39 percent of PlayStation 4 Pro owners.
49 percent of Xbox One and Xbox One S owners say they use it more than any other console, while it is 48 percent for Xbox Series X owners, 38 percent of Xbox One X owners, and 35 percent for Xbox Series S owners.
49 percent of Nintendo Switch owners use it more than other consoles they own.
Here are the owners of each console who indicate they use that console the most in the UK in 2022 (followed by 2021 percent and percent change):
- PlayStation 5 - 71% (59% / +12%)
- PlayStation 4 - 54% (64% / -10%)
- Xbox One/One S - 49% (50% / -1%)
- Nintendo Switch - 49% (40% / +9%)
- Xbox Series X - 48% (39% / +9%)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 43% (45% / -2%)
- PlayStation 4 Pro - 39% (47% / -8%)
- Xbox One X - 38% (37% / +1%)
- Xbox Series S - 35% (28% / +7%)
Lots of interesting little tidbits there.
-Lots of last gen PS4 and XB1 owners who still haven't upgraded to either Xbox Series or PS5. Only 10% of PS4 owners, 1% of XB1/XB1 S owners, and 8% of PS4 Pro owners made the jump to PS5 or Xbox Series this past year.
-Even though the Pro consoles from last gen are better able to play crossgen games than the base consoles from last gen are, far more Pro console owners have upgraded to Xbox Series/PS5 than base console owners have
-More than a 3rd of owners are using Series S as their primary console, while the rest are likely a mix of Series X, PS5, and Switch owners who bought one to use as a secondary or tertiary console.
-PS5 Digital is the only system to drop YoY in the number of people using it as a primary system. 43% of PS5 digital owners are using it as their primary console, which suggests that alot of Switch or Xbox gamers are buying the cheaper PS5 digital to use as a secondary or tertiary console in order to play PS exclusives, while sticking with Switch or Xbox as their primary console
So this pretty much confirms that in UK for majority of people Series S is just a side console they were buying because they couldn't find a PS5, a Series X or a PC.
Since when could people not find a PC?
He might mean the GPU specifically.