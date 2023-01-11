Dragon Quest RPG for Mobile Platforms to be Announced on January 18 - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix will announce a new Dragon Quest RPG on January 18 at 19:00 JST / 5:00 am EST / 2:00 am PST for iOS and Android.

The announcement will be held on YouTube. It will feature details on the game, gameplay, and more. The teaser website for the game says the game will be an "? RPG."

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles