Backfirewall_ Arrives January 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher All in! Games and developer Naraven Games announced Backfirewall_ will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 30. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

Hello and welcome to Backfirewall_, a first-person tragicomic adventure set inside a smartphone. You are the update assistant. Solve wacky puzzles to counter the update and save the previous operating system from deletion. The fate of the System is in your hands!

~A tragicomedy in your smartphone.~

Press enter to update your smartphone…

>WAIT A NANOSECOND! I’m talking to you, update assistant!

>I’m OS9, the operating system of this phone, and I am not going to update. Help me stop it!

>Besides, not everything here is broken enough to be erased! Here, let me show you some awesome features of the system:

Clever Puzzles

Review terminal errors in RAM, party in the Speakers’ exclusive nightclub, navigate through the Wi-Fi bureaucracy, and explore other areas of a smartphone.

Cheat-Codes to Manipulate the Environment

Hunt down or create bugs, trim binary trees, master music-controlled platforms, collect errors, and delete data using special cheat-codes.

A Variety of App-Characters

Gossip with quirky pieces of software—the sassy Photos, the insecure Social Media F, or the neglected Health, among others—and uncover their distinct side stories.

Numerous Collectibles

Collect emails scattered about to discover a parallel story of the mysterious phone User.

Unproductive and Useless Humor

Enjoy meta satirical humor and breaking the fourth wall.

