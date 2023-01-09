FIFA 23 Tops the Italian Charts, Nintendo Switch Sports Takes 2nd Place - Sales

FIFA 23 (PS4) has taken first place on the Italian charts for Week 52, 2022, which ended January 1, 2023. The PlayStation 5 version came in fourth place and the Nintendo Switch version in eighth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) came in second place, followed by Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) in third place. NBA 2K23 (PS4) came in fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) took sixth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, while there were four for the Nintendo Switch and one for the PlayStation 5.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 52, 2022:

FIFA 23 (PS4) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 23 (PS5) NBA 2K23 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) FIFA 23 (NS) Pokémon Violet (NS)* God of War: Ragnarök (PS4)

*Retail sales only

