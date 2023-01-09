Steam Tops 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players for the First Time - News

A new record for Steam was hit over the weekend as for the very first time there were over 10 million concurrent in-game players, according to SteamDB.

Valve's Steam topped the 10 million concurrent in-game players on Saturday, January 7, reaching a peak of 10,284,568 players.

A second record was also set for the number concurrent players online with 33,078,963 players. This is the total number of players signed into Steam at any given time.

The first time Steam topped 30 million concurrent players was in October 2022.

Steam has reached 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time, as well as 32 million concurrently online users today.https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 pic.twitter.com/rbRabSCLye — SteamDB (@SteamDB) January 7, 2023

