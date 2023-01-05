Bungie Working on a 'Number of Unannounced Projects' With Sony Support - News

Bungie creative lead Tom Farnsworth via Twitter has revealed the developer is working on a number of unannounced projects with support from Sony.

Farnsworth revealed Bungie has "completely changed how we develop games and do business, moving from strictly boxed products to live service games."

He added, "And with the support of Sony we are working on a number of unannounced projects too."

Sony announced its plan to acquire Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion in January 2022, which was later closed in July 2022.

