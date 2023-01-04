Neil Druckmann on Possibility of The Last of Us Part III: 'I Think There's More Story to Tell' - News

Naughty Dog co-president and co-creator of The Last of Us Neil Druckmann in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter was asked if there would ever be The Last of Us Part III.

He said that he cannot comment on this one way or the other, but did say, "I think there’s more story to tell."

He added, "We have no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games. We won’t run into the same issue as Game of Thrones since Part II doesn’t end on a cliffhanger."

It was announced earlier today The Last of Us series has sold over 37 million units worldwide as of December 2022.

"We are so proud to share that the entire The Last of Us franchise has sold through more than 37 million copies globally as of December 2022, and is continuing to reach new and old players every day," said Druckmann at the time. "To know that Joel, Ellie, and our whole cast of characters have been experienced and loved by so many of you drives the entire studio forward."

The Last of Us Part I, the remake of the original The Last of Us, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 3. It first released for the PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022. The original game released for the PlayStation 3 in June 2013 and the remaster for the PlayStation 4 in July 2014.

he Last of Us HBO TV series will premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 pm ET / PT on HBO and available to stream in 4K on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK.

