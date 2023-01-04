World War Z: Aftermath Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 24 - News

Publisher and develoepr Saber Interactive announced World War Z: Aftermath will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 24.

The Horde Mode XL update will release on the same day for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It has the same rules as the standard Horde Mode, but will also include the XL wave that will have over 1,000 zombies.

View the Horde Mode XL trailer below:

The current-generation versions of the game will run at in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Those who own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

World War Z: Aftermath is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

