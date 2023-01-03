God of War Ragnarök Tops the UK Charts in Final Week of 2022 - Sales

God of War Ragnarök has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending December 31, 2022. Sales for the game were down 29 percent week-on-week, however, this being the week after Christmas means every game reported a drop in sales compared to the previous week.

FIFA 23 dropped to second with sales dropping 65 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third place with sales down 40. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up from fifth to fourth place with sales down 64 percent.

2022 boxed game sales in the UK were down over 10 percent compared to 2021.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

God of War Ragnarök FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Pokémon Violet

Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Scarlet Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Sonic Frontiers

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

