God of War Ragnarök Tops the French Charts for Christmas Week - Sales

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) has taken first place on French charts for week 51, according to SELL.

FIFA 23 (PS4) is in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place. Pokémon Violet (NS) is in fourth place and Pokémon Scarlet (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War: Ragnarök FIFA 23 Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Forza Horizon 5 FIFA 23

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) God of War: Ragnarök Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 The Callisto Protocol Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Violet Pokémon Scarlet PC Football Manager 2023 FIFA 23 Farming Simulator 22

