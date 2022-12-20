PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2022 Sales Comparison Charts Through December 3 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,361 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to December 7)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to December 5)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to December 4)
2022 – (Week ending January 8 to December 3)
"Year to date" sales for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2022 versus 2021 and 2022 versus 2020 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox Series X|S
- 8.99 million units sold year-to-date
- Up year-on-year 2,223,683 units (+32.9%)
- Xbox One
- 0.04 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 434,087 units (-92.2%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch
- 16.49 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 4,462,521 units (-21.3%)
Sony
- PlayStation 5
- 11.26 million units sold year-to-date
- Up year-on-year 345,100 units (3.2%)
- PlayStation 4
- 0.46 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 1,653,960 (-78.4%)
It was looking pretty bleak there for PS5, as majority of 22 it was trailing behind 21. Then the first of December hit and it now shows as being ahead by 3.2% from last year.
XB has been ahead of 21 throughout the entirety of 22 so they have had a really great year so far.
23 will be a banner year for both while Switch will continue its downward slide like it has been doing the last couple of years.
So Xbox will should get to just about 11.0m this year which is decent. PS5 won't hit 15m so it's still experiencing growing pains. Switch should finish probably right at 20.0m which is lower than expected when the year started but Switch sales have finally been coming down to earth this year as it is in its later years now.