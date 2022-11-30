Samurai Maiden Get Launch Trailer Ahead of Release Next Month - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

D3 Publisher and developer Shade have released the launch trailer for sword-fighting action game, Samurai Maiden, ahead of its release next month.

Samurai Maiden will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan and Asia on December 1, and for the same platforms, as well as PC via Steam worldwide on December 8.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Beneath the cherry blossom trees in stunning Japan, a young woman becomes…a samurai?? Experience fast-paced action in the Sengoku period as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos!

A temple in flames. Swirls of black smoke rise high into the sky. The angry shouts of soldiers can be heard all around. Before you stands a bearded old man… Wait, is that Nobunaga Oda?!

A young woman from the 21st century with sharp swordsmanship skills finds herself in Honnoji during the Sengoku period! Together with a trio of newfound ninja friends, she races through the Underworld beneath Honnoji, confronted by enraged corpses at every turn! Nothing can stop this all-female powerhouse team, as the young woman turned samurai slashes up enemies while the ninja wipe them out with their fierce ninjutsu!

And when things get tough, activate the Devoted Heart technique to have samurai and ninja lock lips to enhance their abilities! There are so many exhilarating, epic battles to take on! Slay the Demon Lord of the Sengoku period and forge everlasting bonds with your ninja friends!

A brand-new female-led sword-fighting action game is here!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles