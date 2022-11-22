God of War: Ragnarök Tops the Italian Charts, Sonic Frontiers Debuts in 7th - Sales

/ 375 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

God of War: Ragnarök (PS5) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 45, 2022, which ended November 13, 2022. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in second place.

Sonic Frontiers (NS) debuted in seventh place. No other version of the game debuted in the top 10.

Three versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in the top 10 this week. The PlayStation 5 version came in fourth place, PlayStation 4 version took fifth place, and Xbox Series X|S version came in eighth place.

Three versions of FIFA 23 were in the top 10. The PS4 version dropped from first to fourth place, while the Switch version fell from seventh to ninth place, and the PS5 version dropped from fifth to 10th place.

There are three PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 5 titles, two Nintendo Switch titles, one Xbox Series title, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 45, 2022:

God of War: Ragnarök (PS5) - NEW God of War: Ragnarök (PS4) - NEW FIFA 23 (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS5) Football Manager 2023 (PC) Sonic Frontiers (NS) - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (XS) FIFA 23 (NS) FIFA 23 (PS5)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles