Dead Island 2 Delayed to April 28, 2023

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced Dead Island 2 has been delayed from February 3, 2023 to April 28, 2023. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store.

"We have some important news to share, so let’s rip that band aid off straight away," reads a tweet from the official Dead Island Twitter account. "We are delaying Dead Island 2—the new release date will be April 28, 2023.

"The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are. The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch. For those of you who’ve been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us.

"In the meantime, we will be releasing an exciting new trailer and gameplay at The Dead Island 2 Showcase, which will premiere on December 6 on our Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on the Dead Island website."

The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/Vf1NARTECo — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 17, 2022

