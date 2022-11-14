FIFA 23 Retakes Top Spot on the Italian Charts, Modern Warfare II Takes Up 3 Spots - Sales

FIFA 23 (PS4) has retaken first place on the Italian charts for Week 44, 2022, which ended November 6, 2022. The PlayStation 5 version is up two spots to fifth place, while the Switch version is up two spots to seventh place.

Three versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in the top 10 this week. The PlayStation 5 version, PlayStation 4 version, and Xbox Series X|S version all dropped one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively. The PC version dropped out of the top 10.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (NS) is up two spots to sixth place, while Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) and Splatoon 3 (NS) re-entered the top 10 in in eighth and 10th places, respectively.

There are four Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, and one Xbox Series title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 44, 2022:

FIFA 23 (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS5) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (XS) FIFA 23 (PS5) Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (NS) FIFA 23 (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Splatoon 3 (NS)*

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

