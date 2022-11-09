PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog for November 2022 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games and Game Catalog games for November 2022. The Monthly Games and the Game Catalog and Classics will be available from November 15.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5

Explore a vast open-world, form alliances and defeat a fierce enemy set to destroy the world. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5

This high-precision, tactical shooter prioritises careful planning teamwork and finely tuned tactical play. Dive into explosive 5v5 gameplay, high stakes competition, and thrilling PVP team battles, selecting from multiple Operators and taking on a range of scenarios across multiple multiplayer maps.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4

This remastered, four game collection is the perfect place to start your journey or to re-live all of your favourite moments from the third person adventure series.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4

This collects three different experiences: the remastered Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, HD movie Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –, a playable episode that links into Kingdom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts III | PS4

Dive into an action-packed adventure with the latest installment of Square Enix’s and Disney’s action role-playing series. Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4

Experience the music of Kingdom Hearts like never before in this action rhythm game! Collecting over 20 characters and 140 tracks from across the Kingdom Hearts series, battle through stages in time to iconic music from the series. There’s also an online VS multiplayer mode if you want to take your rhythm skills online.

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5

Soulstorm combines intense action-adventure platformer gameplay with a twisted tale of a society on the brink of revolution, where your moment to moment in-game choices will impact its outcome. The Enhanced Edition includes new game mode “Toby’s Escape”.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4

This online, open world, action-shooter RPG combines iconic environments and deep, authentic world-building. Set in a ravaged Washington D.C, players must attempt to liberate the city and work closely with civilians trapped inside to keep them safe from enemy factions who are fighting to seize control of resource and locations.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4

Become an elite spec ops soldier known as a Ghost, tasked with a special mission to Auroa. A rogue spec ops team, led by your ex–brother-in-arms, have taken over and are hunting you down. Lead your team through the island landscape and save the civilians without being noticed. Play solo or play in co-op PvE with up to 3 friends.

Chorus | PS4, PS5

In this evolution of the space-combat shooter, play as dual protagonists Nara and her sentient AI companion and starfighter, Forsaken. Attain powerful and distinct weapons and combat upgrades, master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and deadly abilities to overcome massive hordes of enemies and take down titanic battleships.

What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4

As Edith, wander the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day.

The Gardens Between | PS4, PS5

Lost in a mysterious realm where cause and effect are malleable, two friends find that time flows in all directions. Manipulate time to solve puzzles and reach the apex of each isle. Follow the duo as they unpack and explore their significant moments spent together, lighting up constellations and illuminating threads of a bittersweet narrative.

Also releasing on Game Catalog this month:

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4

Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classics

As announced last week, more Ratchet & Clank games are coming to PlayStation Plus Premium on November 15! Those games are:

Ratchet & Clank | PS3

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3

