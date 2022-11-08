Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Trailer and Details Released - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer and details for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The latest details provide information on the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book, the Tera Raid Battles, Pokémon HOME integration, and more.

The Scarlet Book and the Violet Book

The Scarlet Book, which will appear in Pokemon Scarlet, and the Violet Book, which will appear in Pokemon Violet, are records from an expedition, and they were written long, long ago. The expedition is said to have traversed an uncharted area of the Paldea region, but whether or not the accounts depicted in the books are true remains unclear. It seems Arven always carries a copy of one of the books with him.

Photographs and sketches of unidentified creatures fill the pages of the Scarlet Book and Violet Book. While there have been sightings of similar creatures in recent years, such reports are rare, and specific details of the creatures’ biology are still a mystery.

The Monster Known as Great Tusk

The book describes how this savage monster attacked the expedition team with its large body and tusks, mortally wounding one of the explorers.

The Monster Known as Iron Treads

It is said that when this monster curls its body and rolls to attack, it leaves a trail gouged into the ground, as if it had scorched the earth.

Note: Great Tusk will be depicted in the Scarlet Book, and Iron Treads will be depicted in the Violet Book.

Take On Tera Raid Battles Together!

In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to try to defeat a powerful Tera Pokemon before time runs out. Tera Raid Battle events where you will be able to take on specific Pokemon or encounter Pokemon with specific Tera Types are in development and will make their debut sometime after the games are released.

Catch an Unrivaled Charizard in Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles!

During your adventures in the Paldea region, you may find black crystals that look different than the ones you ordinarily approach to take on a Tera Raid Battle. The Pokemon you’ll face at these black Tera Raid crystals are much stronger than those that appear at ordinary Tera Raid crystals, and defeating them can net you rewards that are even more exciting than usual!

Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing at black Tera Raid crystals during two time periods: first December 1 to 4, then again December 15 to 18.

Charizard cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, and the Charizard appearing during this event has Dragon as its Tera Type, making it a formidable foe and powerful ally! It will use devastatingly powerful moves in battle, so defeating it by yourself will be extremely difficult. Team up with family, friends, and Trainers around the world to take it on together!

Event Schedule: Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. – Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. PST

Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. – Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. PST

Note: This Charizard will have the same mark, Ability, and moves regardless of when it is caught during the event.

This special Charizard can be caught only once per save data.

You will still be able to participate in black crystal Tera Raid Battles and receive rewards even after you have already caught the Charizard with the Mightiest Mark.

Charizard may appear again in other events or be encounterable in different ways in the future.

You’ll be able to take on Tera Raid Battles at black crystals after completing certain postgame events. However, players who haven’t completed these events may still participate in these Tera Raid Battles by joining another Trainer’s Tera Raid Battle, whether they’re in a multiplayer group or using a Link Code.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other Trainers online.

To encounter Pokemon featured in Tera Raid Battle events, you need to have downloaded the latest Poke Portal News. Poke Portal News will automatically download if your Nintendo Switch system is connected to the internet.

You can also download the latest Poke Portal news by selecting Poke Portal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poke Portal News. You do not need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the latest Poke Portal News.

Tera Raid Battle Events Give You the Chance to Encounter Certain Pokemon or Tera Types!

After the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, Tera Raid Battle events will allow you to take on specific Pokemon or encounter Pokemon with certain Tera Types more frequently. The Tera Raid crystals related to these events may look ordinary at first glance, but they are shrouded in a mysterious aura.

Catch Eevee in Tera Raid Battles during the Eevee Spotlight!

The first Tera Raid Battle event—the Eevee Spotlight—will take place from Thursday, November 24, to Sunday, November 27, 2022.

During this event, Eevee will be appearing more frequently in Tera Raid Battles, and they will have various Tera Types. Team up with family, friends, and Trainers around the world to see what kind of Eevee you can find, or try to get one with your preferred Tera Type!

Event Schedule: Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. PST

Note: A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other Trainers online.

To encounter Pokemon featured in Tera Raid Battle events, you need to have downloaded the latest Poke Portal News. Poke Portal News will automatically download if your Nintendo Switch system is connected to the internet.

You can also download the latest Poke Portal news by selecting Poke Portal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poke Portal News. You do not need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the latest Poke Portal News.

Use Pokemon HOME and Enjoy Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Even More!

The latest Battle Stadium statistics from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will soon be viewable in the mobile device version of Pokemon HOME! From the app, you’ll be able to view information about Trainer rankings, frequently used Pokemon, Online Competitions, and more. You’ll also be able to see what moves, Abilities, and held items are being used in battles the most. This update to Pokemon HOME‘s Battle Data feature—slated for early 2023—will let you check out handy battle data and enjoy Pokemon battles in these titles even more.

Compatibility between Pokemon Scarlet, Pokemon Violet, and Pokemon HOME is slated for spring 2023. After you’ve linked either title to Pokemon HOME, you’ll be able to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet to Pokemon HOME and bring select Pokemon from past games to the Paldea region. Please look forward to more details.

Note: The Pokemon you’ll be able transfer to each game via Pokemon HOME are limited to Pokemon that can appear in those games. Please look out for more information about which Pokemon will be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Get In-Game Rotom Phone Cases with Play Records from Past Pokemon Games!

If you have play records from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games, you will be able to receive a Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet with a design inspired by the game the play records are from. Swap out your Rotom Phone case to one that suits your style as you set out to explore the Paldea region!

NOTES: You can receive these Rotom Phone cases by talking to the woman in front of the stairs leading up to Mesagoza’s central plaza.​

It takes approximately two hours of play time to reach the point where this feature is available.​

Updates and Online Play

Updates are planned for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet after release. The first of these updates is version 1.0.1, which will become available the day of the games’ release. Downloading the version 1.0.1 update will allow you to enjoy online play, so please be sure to update your game before you start playing!

Things You Can Do via Online Play

Take on Special Tera Raid Battles!

You can participate in Tera Raid Battle events by receiving the latest Poke Portal data. A steady stream of these events is planned to take place after the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Receive a Special Pikachu as an Early-Purchase Bonus!

You can receive a special Pikachu by choosing Get via Internet from the Mystery Gift feature in your game until Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Explore the Paldea Region with Your Friends and Family in Multiplayer!

Join up to three other Trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet‘s multiplayer and explore Paldea with your friends and family! Encounter undiscovered Pokemon, explore new landscapes and towns, and experience an adventure in the Paldea region that’s full of surprises and discoveries!

Battle with Pokemon Trainers from All over the World in the Battle Stadium!

In the Battle Stadium, you can enjoy online battles with Trainers from around the world. Casual Battles let you compete in a fun, easygoing way without worrying too much about wins or losses. Try taking on these battles with the Pokemon companions you’ve brought along in your adventures across the Paldea region! Ranked Battles will be available starting in December 2022, and Online Competitions are slated for release sometime in spring 2023. Please wait for future announcements to learn more about when these features will launch.

NOTES: To download the version 1.0.1 update, you will need at least 1GB of free space in your system memory or on your microSD card.

In order to download updates or play online, your user profile will need to be linked to a Nintendo Account and you must be able to connect your Nintendo Switch to the internet. Linking your user profile to a Nintendo Account and connecting your system to the internet does not require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to access online multiplayer and the Battle Stadium.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

