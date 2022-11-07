GTAV Sales Top 170 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 385M, RDR 2 Sales Top 46M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 385 million units sold-in and is "one of the most successful, iconic and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment," according to Take-Two.

Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 170 million units and is the best-selling game of the past 10 years in the US, based on both unit and dollar sales. It also "reached $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history."

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 70 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 46 million units and is the second best-selling title in the US over the past five years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 130 million units worldwide and is the best-selling basketball simulation IP in the US based on dollar and unit sales.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 77 million units worldwide, which is up from 75 million in the previous quarter. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 27 million, while Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 16 million units.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an "all-new, fantasy-fueled offering that has taken our partnership with Gearbox Software to new creative heights." It is "viewed as best new franchise from 2K in several years."

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 63 million units, which is up from 62 million in the previous quarter. The BioShock series has sold-in nearly 41 million units, which is up from 39 million units.

