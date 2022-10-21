FIFA 23 Tops the New Zealand Charts, PGA Tour 2K23 Debuts in 5th - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 16, 2022.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. PGA Tour 2K23 debuted in fifth place and Dragon Ball: The Breakers debuted in 10th place.

Grand Theft Auto V was up one spot to second place, while NBA 2K23 fell from second to third place.

Three Metro games were in the top 10 this week: Metro Exodus was in fourth, Metro 2033 Redux came in seventh, and Metro Last Light Redux was in eighth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Metro Exodus PGA Tour 2K23 - NEW Fallout 4 Metro: 2033 Redux Metro: Last Light Redux Red Dead Redemption 2 Dragon Ball: The Breakers

