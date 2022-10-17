The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Launches in March 2023 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher NIS America and developer Falcom announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in North America on March 14, 2023, in Europe on March 17, and in Australia and New Zealand on March 24.

Following the events of Trails from Zero, the Special Support Section find themselves with new members and new duties. However, rising tensions in Crossbell along with pressure from two neighboring political powers threaten both the safety of their home, as well as the integrity of their team.

The story of aspiring hero Lloyd Bannings continues in Trails to Azure!

Set just a few months after the events of Trails from Zero, a temporary peace has settled over Crossbell and the Special Support Section find themselves with newfound fame and status, thanks to their heroic actions.

However, the peace is soon broken with the rise of multiple organizations with ulterior motives. Framing these growing tensions is the increasing pressure from the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, with Crossbell caught between them. With the safety of their home and the foundations of their team now on the line, Lloyd and his allies must gear themselves for the threats that loom ahead. Little do they know that Crossbell will soon become the stage for a climactic conflict that will determine its future…

The Fate of the City-State

Play through the finale of the Crossbell arc, a key thread within the Trails universe. What lies ahead for Lloyd Bannings and his ragtag squad of allies?

Crossbell’s Finest Forces

Experience new combat features introduced by Trails to Azure, including Burst, Back Attack, and even your own customizable car. Also, meet a few familiar faces from the Trails of Cold Steel series!

Power from the Past

Import save data from Trails from Zero for a different story experience, including additional event scenes and entirely new scenes! Also, use your save data from Trails to Azure for bonuses in the upcoming release of Trails into Reverie!

