Splatoon 3 Tops the Japanese Charts, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Fall - Sales

/ 228 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 120,564 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 2, 2022. The game has now sold 3,021,047units at retail in Japan.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 30,218 units. Hakuouki Shinkai: Ten’un no Shou (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,101 units.

Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (NS) is in third place with sales of 21,908 units. The PlayStation 4 version is in seventh place with sales of 5,483 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 10,522 units. Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,857 units.

Eighth of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, one is for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 62,100 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 5,546 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 797 units, the 3DS sold 85 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 12 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 120,564 (3,021,047) [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 30,218 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 21,908 (188,782) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,522 (4,865,680) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,857 (2,814,902) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 6,677 (46,673) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5,483 (67,144) [PS5] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 5,364 (27,085) [NSW] Hakuouki Shinkai: Ten’un no Shou (Idea Factory, 10/06/22) – 5,101 (New) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 4,788 (16,571)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 36,923 (2,762,461) Switch – 23,252 (18,763,433) PlayStation 5 – 4,897 (1,704,808) Switch Lite – 1,925 (4,899,684) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 649 (274,017) Xbox Series S – 406 (200,161) Xbox Series X – 391 (164,127) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 85 (1,188,862) PlayStation 4 – 12 (7,819,908)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles